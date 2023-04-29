OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - A Georgia Congresswoman rallies her fellow Republicans in Putnam County Saturday night. U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene gave the keynote address at the Putnam County Lincoln Reagan Dinner. Greene talked about the investigation the House Oversight Committee is doing on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. The congresswoman also addresses rise of inflation, and policies that she believes that President Biden has failed with, like the southern border and with the Russian and Ukraine war.
“I will be talking about the Democrats American last policies,” says Greene. “We have control in the House of Representatives. We have a great agenda. We are passing fantastic bills, like our border package that we will be working on and rolling out when we come back. We can’t get things through the Senate and we don’t have a president in the White House that will sign them into law. So Republicans in Washington have to keep fighting and we have to show America that we are the party they need to vote in ’24.”
Greene says what will make the difference in the 2024 election is seeing the difference of what we have now and what the county was like under former President Trump.