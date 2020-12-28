An early start to the day for Putnam County firefighters, who were called out to a house up in flames just after midnight on Monday.
At 12:28 am, multiple fire crews rushed out to 20692 Road 18S in Fort Jennings. Fire officials say the homeowners, David and Bettie Hess, along with their son-in-law Richard Walters, were able to get out of the house with minor injuries. They would later be taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's for treatment. The two-story house was completely engulfed, firefighters from Fort Jennings, Kalida, Ottoville, and Delphos battled the blaze. The house sustained heavy damage, as did an unattached garage and a car parked in the driveway. The cause remains under investigation.