A project in Ottawa is already seeing positive results.
The diversion channel, located between two sections of the Blanchard River on the west side of Ottawa, started construction last year. The purpose of the project is to help lower the risk of flooding in the village.
The total cost of the project is over three million dollars and is paid through a state grant.
Mayor J. Dean Meyer has already seen results from the project.
"If you go to the Village of Ottawa website, Blanchard River, and water levels, you'll see with the old parameters they've shown where they have estimated the water levels to get up to just over 20 feet, and the actual high water mark has been so far at 12.53 feet," said Meyer. "And that's with the old parameters."