Today the seniors at Ottawa Glandorf High school got to walk the stage with their graduating class as one with a social distancing ceremony.
The principal called it a “drive-in” ceremony, where people were parked sporadically to view the stage safely from their cars. Though the school tried their hardest to have a more traditional ceremony, even writing letters to the governor, the drive-in ceremony was the only solution that the state allowed. And the school couldn’t let their seniors go without one last celebration as a whole class.
Ann Ellerbrock, the principal at Ottawa Glandorf High School says,“There’s been highs and lows, I’m emotional, excited for them, they’re very deserving. They've been battle tested through this whole process, this modified graduation. I hope they enjoy themselves today.”
And Brayden Buckland, member of the OG class of 2020 says, “It's awesome to see everyone for one last time, one last hoorah. It kind of was cut short in the middle of the school year so it kinda stunk, couldn’t see anyone, so it’s very special to see everyone.”
Although there was much uncertainty if there was going to be a graduation this year, the class of 2020 at Ottawa Glandorf were still able to turn their tassels together as one.