Putnam Co. Commissioners look back at 2022 and ahead to 2023

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - During their last meeting of 2022, we sat down with The Putnam County Commissioners to look back at some of the big accomplishments of the past few years. They are proud that they were able to maintain county operations during the pandemic and keep their residents working year-round.

“Putnam County continues to a great place to live,” says Commissioner John Schlumbohm. “We have a very very low unemployment rate, we always compete with Mercer County, of course, we are back and forth. The demographics are very similar. We are also a county that is very unique that we don’t have any debt. I know the auditor commented to me, we were in a meeting a while back, he said ‘Yea, Putnam County the one without any debt.” 

