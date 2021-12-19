According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Lima Post, just after 4 pm on Saturday, 17-year-old Tonna Gossard of Columbus Grove was on State Route 12 on near County Road 4 when she went off the left side of the road. She then over corrected and went off the right side of the road, hitting a tree and several gravestones. Gossard suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.
Media Release from Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post
Putnam County, Riley Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at 4:22 PM, December 18, on State Route 12, near County Road 4.
A 2006 Dodge Stratus, driven by Tonna Gossard, age 17, of Columbus Grove, Ohio was traveling westbound on State Route 12. Ms. Gossard drove off the left side of the roadway, came back on to the roadway and then went off the right side of the roadway. She then struck a tree and several cemetery headstones.
Ms. Gossard suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Putnam County EMS to Mercy Health, St. Rita’s in Lima. She was later transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Ms. Gossard was wearing her safety belt and the crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Fire, Putnam County EMS, and 419 Towing.
