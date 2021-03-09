Putnam County's total number of COVID-19 cases have declined, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's office.
Putnam County is no longer in the high incidence category of COVID-19 cases. A county is considered high incidence once there are 100 or more coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.
Numbers released by Governor Mike DeWine's office indicates that Putnam County is now at 67.9 cases per 100,000 people.
The county now joins Allen, Van Wert, and Auglaize counties, who are also no longer in the high incidence category. Allen has a total of 78.2 cases, Auglaize with 72.3 cases, and Van Wert with 74.3 cases.