One of the first fairs in the State of Ohio is ready to close the books on their modified fair and look ahead to 2021.
The Putnam County Fair wrapped up their livestock shows with the sheep competition Saturday afternoon. But because of COVID-19, the junior fair board was not able to run the shows like in past years, so that responsibility fell on the senior board members. There are a lot of time and effort that goes into these 4-H projects. The junior fair program teaches students about responsibility and work ethic, as well as, provides socialization skills. It has been a crazy past couple of months for the Putnam County Fair Board, but they are glad they are able keep this part of the fair going for the kids.
“It is very fortunate that our governor came out, our health department, our state health department were able to give us the opportunity to have this program,” says Brandi Schrader, Fair Director for the Putnam County Agricultural Society. “It’s critical. We are ag based county and were Ag based society here in Putnam County. So, for us to have this I think is phenomenal to allow these kids to have the opportunity showcase what they've done for a year.”
Schrader says that the board will look at some of what they did this year and may incorporate some of those new practices into future Putnam County Fairs.