Up in Putnam County, there are three contested county-wide races that voters had to decide on. Please keep in mind that the results we're giving you tonight at this point are unofficial.
The first is for county commissioner, Republican incumbent Vince Schroeder was facing challenger Tim Wehri for the seat and Putnam County voters decided to keep Schroeder on as commissioner.
Putnam County voters got the chance to pick their next county recorder, Democrat Dawn Maag and Republican Lori Rayle face off against each other and voters picked Lori Rayle to head the recorder's office.
For the race for probate and juvenile judge, incumbent Michael Borer was facing challenger Matthew Cunningham and voters decided to keep borer on the bench.
Putnam County voters were also asked to renew a point five mill tax levy for the Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Brookhill Center. Voters have approved the tax levy for another ten years.
And voters in Ottawa-Glandorf School District were asked to continue a two mill tax levy, and they decided to keep the funding source for the next 5 years.