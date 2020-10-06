Putnam County YMCA celebrates new shelter house and remodeled gym

Another area YMCA celebrates a remodel and new amenities for their patrons.
The Putnam County YMCA has unveiled its new AEP Gym and Activity Center, as well as a new shelter house behind the building. This is the first time the gym has been remodeled since established 12 years ago. It comes with all new floors and windows and on the way is a new curtain, backboards and mats. The new shelter house has been a great asset for summer camp and the silver sneakers program. Several donors came together to fund the shelter house while AEP decided to partner with the YMCA to sponsor the new gym.
"I think it's important people understand that things just don't happen," YMCA CEO Aaron Baumgartner said. "Donors step up. People whoa re generous step up. And they decide to invest into the community. And that's what's really wonderful about working at The Y. You se that generosity in everyone."
"Our mission is all about powering our communities and helping our customers thrive," said John Recker, community and customer experience account manager for AEP Ohio. "And that's what the YMCA is all about too, building the body, mind and spirit. So, it was just a good partnership for us to support."
The gym and activity center will be used for events and will be a polling site this November.