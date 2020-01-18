A man charged with murdering his son in Putnam County in 2006, will have another month to get everything filed to take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
According to 33 year old Travis Soto's lawyers, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor granting the one month deadline extension. Lawyers now have until February 28th get to get there case filed. Soto is taking his case to the U.S Supreme Court after The Ohio Supreme Court said that he can be tried for Aggravated Murder for the same incident that he pleaded guilty to the charge of Child Endangering back in 2006. As part of that deal, a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter was dropped. After serving time in prison, he went to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and confessed that he beat his 3 year son to death and lied about an ATV accident killing him. Soto's murder case in Putnam County is on hold, until the U.S. Supreme Court makes their ruling if they will hear the case or not.