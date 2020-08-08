People were taking advantage of a beautiful day to learn a little more about the nature around us.
The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve and Conservation Farm outside of Pandora invited people out for their “Summer Family Day.” People could learn about trees, insects, the dozens of species of birds that are making the Putnam county their home. Besides nature, people could check out some of the farm animals that they have rescued in their sanctuary. The property has been family owned for around 70 years and the family thought the best way to save the natural beauty of the area is share it with other people.
“Putnam County does not have a park system so we kind of fill that void,” says Anne Coburn-Griffis, the Quarry Farm Nature Preserve and Conservation Farm. “We are lucky that we have a number of different unique habitats, so people can see anything from a wetland, to the grassland, to a pollinator gardens and the animals too.”
If you would like more information about future events and about the property log on to thequarryfarm.com