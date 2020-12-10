It has been almost three weeks since a fire destroyed four Columbus Grove businesses. In that short time, the community came together to fundraise an impressive amount to get them back on their feet.
A t-shirt fundraiser created by Columbus Grove residents sold 1,300 shirts and raised just under $22,000 for those affected by the fire.
The local business Fast Trax Signs & Embroidery helped to make the large number of shirts, charging only for materials.
The president of the Columbus Grove Chamber of Commerce, Christine Clymer says they do what they can to help local business, but it is amazing to see them help one another.
"For them to come together and support a cause such as this, they understand how hard it is," explains Clymer. "2020 has been hard on everyone. But for you to have a devastating fire, lose four businesses, not only the business loss, there’s real estate that’s lost. The community loses, and they come together near and far to buy these t-shirts and support in any way that they can.”
The GoFundMe page for the fire relief has collected nearly an additional $28,000 so far. Donations can also be made at the Fort Jennings State Bank in Columbus Grove or at any Union Bank location in Columbus Grove, Ottawa, Kalida, Leipsic, Delphos, Lima, Paulding, and Findlay.