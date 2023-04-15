OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - A major highway that runs through Putnam County has become a lasting memorial to those residents who answered the call to serve their country. U.S. 224 runs the width of the Ohio, extending into Pennsylvania and Indiana, but the section in Putnam county is doing something different than the rest of 290 miles of road, it is honoring the veterans in the county.
“It just feels amazing to see it finally in person and to actually know that it’s going to be put up and honor our veterans here for Putnam County,” says Bob Kroeger, Putnam Co. Veteran Service Officer.
It took nearly four years to get U.S. 224 designated “The Putnam County Veterans Memorial Highway” and organizers were glad to see this day come.
“I did some research and I figured out the process for it,’ adds Kroeger. “I got a hold of Jim Hoops and we got the process started in 2019, then we had COVID happen in 2020, it dragged out through 2021. Then they finally got it through the state, and I got notified back in, I believe, February or the beginning of March that is actually got approved.”
State Representative Jim Hoops says this is a great way to pay tribute to those veterans in Putnam County.
“And we just have to keep reminding people that the reasons why we are able to do the things we are able to do is because of the veterans,” says Hoops. “This is a great way as people travel State Route 224 through Putnam County.”
The municipalities that 224 pass through, will have a year around thank you for the services of Putnam County Veterans.
“They are going to have two signs at each end of the municipalities going through each town,” says Kroeger. “We want to make sure that every veteran, no matter what corner of the county they are from, they are honored and we are very appreciative for their service.”