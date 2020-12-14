Village of Ottawa votes to use COVID relief funds

The Ottawa Village Council met Monday evening to vote on ordinances, including COVID relief funds.
Council voted to adopt regulations related to the operations of trolley bikes within the village of Ottawa. This will follow the regulations put in place for their allowable golf cart regulations which restricts where they can travel in the village.
They also approved a resolution to authorize additional expenditures of the village to utilize the coronavirus relief fund that the village would lose if they do not use it by the end of the year. This will allow the village to pay essential workers such as police officers and help out with their budget.
Dean Meyer, the Mayor of the village of Ottawa said, “It’s awesome. Like I say, otherwise our budget would be down, you know, we are looking at a minimum of $100,000, but now we are going to make our income tax whole with what we have done.”
Also on the agenda was the 2nd reading of regulations related to the installation of ponds.