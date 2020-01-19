The Riley Creek United Methodist Church in Pandora is held a dedication ceremony today for their new addition to the church.
The church was established in 1850, and the current building was dedicated in 1882. They started building the addition back in October of last year, and today it was dedicated. Before this addition, there was no running water or restrooms at the church. Now, they can enjoy restrooms along with a kitchen and fellowship hall. In addition, they incorporated handicap accessibility to the building. Pastor Duane Kemerley also tells me that the walls were purposefully painted purple, as it is a color that represents feelings of peace and calm.
“It brings the church, this congregation into the present and makes the building more user-friendly and hopefully the opportunity to launch better missions and ministries into the community,” says Pastor Duane.
Although a relatively small church, it seems that it makes a big impact in the community’s lives. During the ceremony, people shared memories of years back. One woman in her 90’s has been a member of the church for her whole life.
Pastor Duane says, “We believe there’s a place in the community, and in the spiritual life of the community, for the smaller family oriented church where people really do know one and other and it really is an extended family of care and concern.”
He also says that they are excited to see what new opportunities this addition to the church will bring.