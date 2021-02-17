Extremely cold temperatures on this Wednesday morning, as most areas have dipped well below zero. Road conditions continue to improve, but caution will be needed as the clean-up continues from our winter storm. Patches of fog may develop through 9AM, otherwise expect some sunshine before clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper teens.
The risk for snow showers will arrive after midnight, but will remain isolated to widely scattered at best through sunrise Thursday.
Snow showers become more numerous on Thursday, with snow showers exiting by early evening. In all, it appears 1-2" of snow will fall with this system. We will monitor the new data through the day for any adjustments. Plan on roadways to once again become increasingly hazardous on Thursday.
Dry weather should return Friday through Saturday with another slight drop in temperatures. Some spots could fall below zero again on Saturday morning. A big change shows up by Sunday, when we have a chance to eclipse the freezing mark. A frontal system will bring mainly wet snow to the area Sunday evening into Monday morning, with light accumulations a growing possibility. Dry, brighter, and milder days arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. Some spots could approach 40°!