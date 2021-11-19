Our Friday is starting off with cloudy skies and very chilly temperatures near freezing. The "feels-like" temperature ranges from the low to mid 20s. The good news is high pressure will help erode the clouds gradually as we go through the day. A decent amount of sunshine is expected for the afternoon. Highs will top out around 40°. Winds will be lighter than the past couple of days, only around 10 mph.
Friday night looks quiet with a gradual increase in clouds. Lows should bottom out in the upper 20s to around 30°.
A slight warm-up is expected over the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 40s. If you want to get outdoors this weekend, plan to do that on Saturday. Although skies will be mainly cloudy, dry conditions are expected. Showers will break out across the area just before sunrise on Sunday, with showers continuing into the afternoon hours as our next cold front approaches.
The cold front delivers a "punch" of very cold air from Sunday night into Tuesday. Lows should bottom out into the middle/upper 20s by Monday morning, with highs on Monday struggling to get above freezing. A gusty northwest wind will drive wind chills into the teens. Snow flurries will be flying around as well. Models are backing away from showing any local accumulations, but a dusting here or there cannot be ruled out. High pressure should bring sunny skies by Tuesday, allowing winds to decrease and temperatures to rebound just shy of 40°.
It turns much warmer (relatively speaking) by midweek as highs make a run at 50° on Thanksgiving! A few showers could occur late Wednesday, but right now the next best chance of precipitation is expected around next Friday.