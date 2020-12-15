Temperatures are starting off in the upper 10s and lower 20s this morning, and will gradually warm to just above freezing mark for our afternoon high. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds through the day.
A storm system currently working across the western Plains will make it our way by late tonight, bringing scattered snow showers just prior to sunrise Wednesday. With temperatures below freezing, slick spots will be possible. Snow showers will be scattered in the morning, then become more widespread through the day. The data generally suggests the snow tapers to flurries after 8/9pm Wednesday evening. In all, we will go with a range of 1-3". MOST will see 1-2", but there is support for localized higher totals. Watch for slick spots at times, especially Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night where temperatures will be below freezing.
Flurries will linger on Thursday as temperatures hold in the lower to mid 30s. Weather improvements begin Friday with the return of some sun and highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures reach 40°+ starting Saturday onward into next week. While a sprinkle or flurry is possible Saturday, it generally looks like a quiet stretch. After the milder air early next week, there are signs that a cold shot will arrive for Christmas Eve/Day. It's too far out to know if any moisture will combine with the cold air, but at least that's a start for those who want winter weather for Christmas.