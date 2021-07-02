Racer from Columbus Grove to compete in soapbox derby world championship

It’s going to be a downhill battle for one Columbus Grove girl. The 7th grader is on her way to compete in the World Championship Soapbox Derby.
The Soap Box Derby has been around since the 1930s, having kids race downhill every summer in their gravity-powered cars. It was just three years ago that Autumn Stechschulte hopped in her first soapbox and took a plummet. Ever since, she’s been competing in local races and recently took home the gold in the North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby.
She says, “I raced in the stock division and I got first place, and it was nice getting the trophy because I’ve gotten 2nd place every year before that.”
The 11-year-old, who goes to school at St. Anthony's in Columbus Grove, says it was her uncle that got her into the sport. In between her races, her car stays at her uncles' garage. That's where he works on not only her car, but takes care of her younger sister’s car who also competes.
She says one of her favorite parts of racing is meeting other kids, and swapping pins and other items at the track. Winning is a bonus, too.
“It’s fun just to meet new people and if you get a good placing, it makes you feel good about yourself,” says Stechschulte.
Autumn will be racing on the hills at the Derby Downs in Akron later this month, where they are expecting over 600 racers from all over the world. She encourages other kids to go and try derby racing out and experience the thrill of trucking downhill at a quick 25 to 30 miles an hour each race.
“If you feel like, you might want to do it, pursue it and it will be more fun than you could think,” she says.
The World Championship First Energy All American Soapbox Derby takes place on July 24th.