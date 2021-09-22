A soggy start to our Wednesday with areas of high water possible after 2-3" of rainfall overnight. The rain showers will continue through the day. Expect steady temperatures in the 50s, and gusty north winds to 30mph.
It appears rain intensity will pick up this evening in the 5pm-midnight window as a "deformation band" develops on the backside of the low. So after periods of just light rain during the day, the flood risk may enhance again early tonight. Keep this in mind for your evening plans, and avoid flooded roads at all cost! A good night to just stay in. Rain intensity will taper to just light rain heading into Thursday morning. Overall, another 1.5" to 2.5" may fall from sunrise Wednesday to sunrise Thursday.
Thursday is a cold, grey day with brisk winds and some lingering showers and sprinkles around. Highs at this point only look to hit the mid 50s. With the breeze, it will feel like the 40s at times.
Friday is a completely different story! Nothing but blue skies and sunshine, just what the doctor ordered after this rainy week. The sun will boost our highs a good 15° from Thursday, reaching near or just above 70° for the high.
The weekend still looks decent. The one item to watch is a fast moving clipper that may bring a quick-hitting batch of light rain Saturday, mainly in the morning. Sunday is the best day for outdoor plans with sunshine and dry weather. Highs drop to the upper 60s Saturday, rebounding to low 70s Sunday.
Next week brings some fantastic weather with a generally dry weather pattern developing. Temperatures might make a brief run at 80° Monday, then temperatures fall back to the lower 70s behind a cold front.