Our Tuesday is off to a quiet and comfortable start. Skies are partly sunny to the north, while overcast skies dominate areas south. Expect intervals of sunshine and clouds through the day. A stalled front is sparking showers over central Ohio this morning. The rain will not make it to Lima today, but areas around Logan and Shelby counties could see slow-moving downpours develop this afternoon in close proximity to the front.
The rain chances should shift entirely southeast of the area tonight as temperatures trend cooler in the lower to middle 60s.
The rain from Ida will stay across southeast Ohio tonight into Wednesday, where heavy rain is expected. The stalled front to our south could bring localized pockets of heavy rain to Bellefontaine and Sidney this afternoon.
Wednesday looks gorgeous! Expect some clouds early, but that quickly gives way to a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. The breezes will pick up out of the northeast, with sustained winds 10 to 20 mph. You will notice a substantially drier air mass compared to today, making conditions very comfortable for outdoor activities. Highs should top out in the upper 70s.
Expect blue skies to dominate the area through Friday as high pressure stays in control. Some crisp mornings in the 50s...possibly a couple 40s by Friday morning! Highs will top out in the upper 70s to 80°.
Clouds make a return by Saturday as a front approaches. A few showers are possible, but much of the time looks dry. The rain that does move through will be light. Dry weather is expected Sunday and Labor Day. Another front could bring a few showers again by Tuesday. These frequent fronts will keep temperatures quite pleasant for a change, a sign that fall is not so far away. Highs will range from the middle 70s to low 80s throughout this period.