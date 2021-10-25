As expected, the rains fell heavily at times overnight Sunday into early this morning. The intensity of the rain is easing this morning, and some breaks in the rainfall develop mid-morning into midday. However, shower chances will increase yet again this afternoon as a cold front quickly advances through. Temperatures will peak in the lower 60s around 1/2PM, then tumble closer to 50° by 5/6PM with lingering showers. There is a low threat of an isolated strong/severe storm in our southeast counties this afternoon when the front slides through (1-4pm).
Light showers and drizzle should largely fade away by 9PM. Drier air will finally build in with conditions gradually drying out overnight. Lows will settle into the lower and middle 40s. Expect a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 mph.
Tuesday likely starts with a lingering cloud deck. Skies are forecast to clear out, turning into a nice looking afternoon with sunshine! Expect blustery northwest winds of 10-20 mph with highs in the lower 50s.
First frost? That is a real possibility for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows are forecast to fall between 33-39° across the area.
Wednesday looks dry and quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be seasonable into the upper 50s.
Ready for more rain? This will become a major hindrance to the harvest efforts as the fields will have little time to dry before our next system. Rain is forecast to arrive around mid-afternoon Thursday, and showers look to linger all day Friday. Rain is forecast to taper off Friday night into Saturday. Unless the track of the system changes, another inch of rain could fall during this period.
Right now, the weekend looks better as our pesky late week storm moves out. A shower or two could linger Saturday, then lots of sunshine is expected Sunday. Temperatures are certainly looking MUCH more typical for late October!! In fact, a stronger cold front could deliver some rather chilly days heading into next week.