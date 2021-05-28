Rainy weather doesn't stop WOFB and volunteers from feeding families

The wet weather Friday morning didn't stop the West Ohio Food Bank, National Guard members and St. Paul United Church of Christ parishioners from holding a food drive at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.
Dozens of families were served, and thousands of pounds of food were hauled during the couple of cold hours. Jason Aldrich, the WOFB Communications & Public Relations Manager, says they still make sure to get distributions out, even on days like Friday.
"Obviously rain or shine, you know the hunger and the need for food does not go away despite what the weather brings," says Aldrich. "So, you know we still served quite a few families today."
Aldrich says more volunteers are needed for more than just food distribution as we get into the summer season and National Guard help phases out.
"Not necessarily to be out in weather like this and to hand out food to those in need. We have stuff around our office you can do. You can pack emergency boxes, pack senior boxes. There's a ton of stuff that you can do as a volunteer at the West Ohio Food Bank."
Anyone interested in volunteering at the food bank is encouraged to call their office at 419-222-7946 or fill out a sign-up form at westohiofoodbank.org.