Grab the rain gear today as showers will become widespread by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 40s, along with breezy winds gusting up to 35mph.
Changes arrive this evening. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 30s after 6pm, with a brief switch to snow expected in the 7-10pm time-frame. Scattered, light accumulations under 1" are possible. Expect conditions to dry out overnight as temperatures fall in the 20s. Isolated slick spots are possible as a result of the light snow + lingering moisture from today's rain.
Expect a calm New Year's Eve with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. The forecast shows temperatures near 30° with dry skies as we usher in 2021!
New Year's Day brings more unsettled weather. A storm system works in from the south, with precipitation expected to arrive as freezing rain Friday morning. The new data is slowing down the system's arrival, with precipitation now arriving around mid-morning Friday. This should gradually transition to all rain later in the day, but we could see ice accumulations up to a tenth inch, and travel could become hazardous for a time. The temperature forecast remains very tricky, as highs in our northwest may not get above 35°, while our southeast could spike to 55° by Friday evening. We will call for mid 40s in Lima, but know that most of the day we stay in the 30s. If the track of the system shifts even slightly, it could stay a lot cooler.
The 7-day forecast shows a few more precipitation chances this weekend as cloudy skies remain. Dry and mild weather is forecast for the early part of next week.