Raising awareness of human trafficking in January

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and a local agency and hospital are raising awareness.
It's hard to think about, but human trafficking is a problem in our area. Crime Victim Services says that they have helped victims of human trafficking here locally, including the victim involved in a recent case where a couple was indicted on 13 counts of trafficking.
The state of Ohio saw over 1,000 affected by trafficking from 2014 to 2016.
Crime Victim Services and Mercy Health St. Rita's are working together to get the word out about human trafficking and bringing awareness to some of the warning signs.
"We’re taking the opportunity this month to educate and help us all be aware of what’s going on; we need to continue throughout the year to be educated, and really we're taking this opportunity and we hope others will as well," said Amy Marcum with Mercy Health.
"When we do see signs of individuals who are maybe malnourished, individuals have not received any type of medical care, children that are truant from school on a regular basis, any of those types of things, we want to make sure that the community knows those red flags they then can report to law enforcement or call our office if they’re not sure, so they can ask those questions and get those people to help that they need," said Ryn Farmer with Crime Victim Services.
There will also be a virtual silent auction to help victims of human trafficking. It will be held February 12th through the 14th. Visit the Northwest Ohio Rescue & Restore Coalition Facebook page for more details.