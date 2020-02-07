Raising awareness to women's heart health

If raising awareness of women’s heart health got you seeing red, you are not alone.
Today(2/7/20) is National Wear Red Day, and the American Heart Association wants women to learn a little more about their heart. When people think about heart disease, they associate more with men, but women have the same high risk and could be even more dangerous, because they have more symptoms that could be mistaken for other things, like repeated shortness of breath and Discomfort between the shoulder blades, that goes into the neck and jaw. Plus women have different risk factors than men.
“For instance if you have Polycystic Ovary Disease or if you have had diabetes while you are pregnant, or if you were hypertensive while you were pregnant, need to be watching more carefully,” says Cardiologist Pamela Gardner, LMHS. “Because that is added to the common risk factors of family history, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, all of those things count, but we have extra, we need to be pay attention to those things.”
Dr. Gardner says adding exercise and changing to a diet with more fish, fruits, and vegetables will help with your heart health.