Rally 4 Change on social injustice and reform this Saturday

Concerned citizens of Lima have come together to put on a rally this weekend following recent incidents involving local law enforcement and the justice system.
It is called "Rally 4 Change". It was formed in response to what organizers say is a pattern of injustice occurring in the city. They hope to amplify voices of those affected and bring unity to the community. Taylor Pennington, an organizer of the event, says she's seen other cities come together on these issues, and lima should do the same.
"We all have issues in this community. We may not agree on all the issues that's relevant to individuals. My issue may not be the issue of another person," Pennington explains. "But once we can come together on common ground and understand that all of our individual issues are a product of a bigger problem, then we can begin to come together and actually see the change we want to happen in Lima."
The rally is on Saturday, May 1st at Town Square in Downtown Lima from 2-4 PM. It will include speakers, fundraisers, voter registration, and education on statewide bills. All are invited to attend.