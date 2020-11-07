Rally Point of Lima held a Bowl-a-Thon on Saturday that brought members of the community together.
Held at Westgate Bowling Lanes, the event saw teams representing different organizations and businesses from the area bowling for a good cause. All money raised during the event go towards future projects at Rally point that impacts youth in the city of Lima.
All bowlers were entered to win a massage spa package, dinner, and even more bowling.
Trophies were also handed out to teams that placed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.