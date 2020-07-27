Random testing study by Ohio State University and Ohio Department of Health has begun

Random testing has begun in the state to help health officials understand the scope and spread of the coronavirus.
A study by the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University is hoping to test 1,200 Ohio residents to see if they have had COVID-19 or its antibodies. Postcards have been mailed, randomly asking individuals to please participate with follow up letters. Researchers will be dressed in yellow shirts that are easily identifiable with the study. You will be asked to have a blood draw and a nasal swab done that will help in learning more about the virus.
Tami Gough with Allen County Public Health explains the purpose of the study and what it will reveal, “The scope and the spread of coronavirus particularly in individuals that may not even have known that they were exposed or that they have the virus themselves. The didn’t even have any symptoms, they never quarantined or isolated. It’s just another tool to help us just determine just how far the spread has been.”
Gough says researchers will come to your home and some have already been done locally. She also wants everyone to understand this is a legitimate study.