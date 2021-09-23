“Real Men Wear Pink” campaign kicks off ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Thursday evening, the local American Cancer Society kicked off their "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Real Men Wear Pink” campaign kicks off ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Ritz in Lima hosted the kickoff event and invited the "Real Men" out, who will be wearing pink all October. The goal of the campaign is not only to engage more male community leaders to be a part of the mission to eliminate breast cancer but also to raise money for the cure. The 12 men in our area who signed up for the campaign pledged to raise $2,500 each while wearing pink every day.

“Real Men Wear Pink” campaign kicks off ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"A lot of the men are the caregivers and they find it very hard to see what they can do to help support, and this is a way that they can help support women in their life that have been affected by breast cancer and also get the families to rally behind them," said Karla Batt, community engagement director at American Cancer Society.

There’s still time to sign up and be a part of the campaign, and if not you can always donate toward the other participants' cause. To sign up for the campaign, you can email karla.batt@cancer.org. To learn more information, visit Real Men Wear Pink of Northwest Ohio.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.