“Real Men Wear Pink” campaign kicks off ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Thursday evening, the local American Cancer Society kicked off their "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Ritz in Lima hosted the kickoff event and invited the "Real Men" out, who will be wearing pink all October. The goal of the campaign is not only to engage more male community leaders to be a part of the mission to eliminate breast cancer but also to raise money for the cure. The 12 men in our area who signed up for the campaign pledged to raise $2,500 each while wearing pink every day.
"A lot of the men are the caregivers and they find it very hard to see what they can do to help support, and this is a way that they can help support women in their life that have been affected by breast cancer and also get the families to rally behind them," said Karla Batt, community engagement director at American Cancer Society.
There’s still time to sign up and be a part of the campaign, and if not you can always donate toward the other participants' cause. To sign up for the campaign, you can email karla.batt@cancer.org. To learn more information, visit Real Men Wear Pink of Northwest Ohio.