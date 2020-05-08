Record lows overnight could snap your plants - tips from Allen County Master Gardeners

It appears Old Man Winter isn't done with us as we are forecasting to see record lows dipping below freezing overnight. Allen County Master Gardeners have some tips to help protect your flowers and plants from the freeze.
Master Gardener Chris Fetzer explains what happens when your plants get zapped in the cold of the air. “When the air temperature gets really cold and we have a frost or freeze, the water that’s in the plant cells will expand, as water does, it expands as it turns to ice. That will explode the cells and just decimate your plant.”
Fetzer adds, "If you have any ferns, hanging baskets, anything you've put time and energy in to go ahead and bring it in, you can put it in your garage, you can put it in your shed, just as long as it gets away from the cold air.”
She also explains what to and not to cover your plants with. “You don’t want to ever use plastic to cover a plant. Like a sheet of plastic or a Meijer bag or something like that because the plastic will burn the leaves. You want to use an old bedsheet, rug, towels, newspapers, and you can also use the landscaping material fabric that comes in a nice big roll, just secure it with some rocks or pins.”
Fetzer says the damage to your plants will depend on how long it stays below freezing. Ohio's frost-free date is May 15th.