Red Cross and American Cancer Society team up to raise awareness

Throughout February, blood drives are being held around the country as the Red Cross and the American Cancer Society encourage people to "Give Blood to Give Time".

Statistics show that 1 in 3 people will be diagnosed with cancer in the US. About five units of blood are needed every minute to help with cancer treatments.

That's why these two organizations are working to raise awareness of giving blood; because while there is a great need for blood by people who are being treated for cancer, the number of people actually donating blood doesn't quite match up.

"Three percent of people in the United States give blood, so there’s a big deficit," said Sandy Lane, American Red Cross Allen County Chapter Volunteer. "I’m sure everybody knows how bad it is with cancer, and if you have to worry about getting blood, that’s a horrible thing."

Here's the list of upcoming blood drives. You can also find drives and sign up for a donation time at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.

Hardin County 

Dola

2/19/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hardin Northern High School, 11589 State Route 81

Forest

2/26/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., McVitty Memorial VFW Post 1182, 204 West Lima St.

Kenton

2/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 11543 County Road 175

2/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hardin Memorial Hospital, 921 East Franklin Street

_______________

 

Putnam County

Ottawa

2/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ottawa VFW, 212 W. Second Street

_______________

 

Allen County

Lima

2/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lima Memorial Hospital, 1001 Bellefontaine Avenue

2/26/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Northwestern Ohio 200 Building, 1450 N. Cable Road

_______________

 

Defiance County

Defiance

2/26/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave

Hicksville

2/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Church of Christ, 118 N Main Street

Sherwood

2/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairview High School, 06289  US HWY 127

_______________

 

Van Wert County

Van Wert 

2/21/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA Van Wert, 241 W Main St

2/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cooper Farms, 6793 US Rt 127 n

2/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Van Wert Health North, 214 Towne Center Blvd

 

