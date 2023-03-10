LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima YMCA is offering classes for those interested in becoming a certified lifeguard.
The Lima Family YMCA will be holding "Red Cross Certification Classes". These certification classes are for adults or youth of at least 15 years of age. Youth interested must be able to swim 300 yards and retrieve a brick from 12 feet depth. Options for the course runs from April 17th through May 3rd or May 9th to May 24th. Classes are held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The price for members of the YMCA is $225 and $250 for non-members. The cost may be reimbursed if they work at the Lima YMCA for a certain number of hours, some employers may offer reimbursement as well. Registration is limited. For more information, contact Sam Perkins at the Lima Family YMCA at aquatics@limaymca.net or you can register online at limaymca.net.