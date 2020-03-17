Red Cross in critical need of blood donations

With COVID-19 concerns causing closings around the state, the American Red Cross is asking those who are healthy and able to please consider giving blood.
Todd James with the West Central Ohio chapter says that the Red Cross is currently in critical need of blood donations. As places like college campuses, high schools, and different workplaces are closing because of the coronavirus, the drives that would have been held at those locations have been canceled, and now the Red Cross needs to make up for those lost donations.
"As of yesterday [Monday], we've had over 2,700 blood drives canceled - that’s about 86,000 units of blood that hospitals are counting on to help save lives that we’ve got to collect," said James, who is the executive director of the West Central Ohio chapter. "This is a very, very important time for healthy folks who can give blood, to please give blood."
James also added that extra steps are being taken to be sure that people are in a safe environment when giving blood.
"We’re going to be screening people before you even come into the blood drive, we'll be taking folks' temperatures, not just the donors', but also our staff and our volunteers," James said. "We’re going to be wiping all the surfaces down on a regular basis, using new gloves for every patient, sterile equipment, we’re going to make sure that everything is safe, it’s clean, and it’s a good environment."
You can find out when blood drives will be happening in your area by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.