Red Cross recover from critical need of blood and make changes to keep donations safe

The American Red Cross has received a great response from people during the blood shortage that they have now been able to fulfill most hospital requests for blood.
They are out of the danger zone for now, but still need people to continue to donate blood during the current global situation. Changes have been made to blood drives to keep people assured it's safe to donate. Temperatures are taken upon entering blood drives. All people donating are kept a safe distance from each other and the number of people donating at one time is restricted. In fact, all blood drives have stopped taking walk-ins as a precaution and you must schedule an appointment each time you donate now.
"People have really stepped up," Catherine Reed said, disaster program manager for American Red Cross. "All of our blood drives are full. There's appointments to be had but we have been able to get past that critical need. Of course, you know, we're going into spring storm season and there's still the COVID event going on. So, we're still in need of blood donors and we encourage people to come out."
To see all upcoming blood drives and make appointments, visit redcrossblood.org .
UPCOMING:
Thursday April 16
Pandora United Methodist Church
12:30 PM-5:30 PM
Tuesday April 21
American Red Cross Allen County Chapter (Lima)
1 PM-6:30 PM
(Blood drives are held here every Tuesday)
Thursday April 23
St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Columbus Grove
12 PM-6 PM