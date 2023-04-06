News Release from the America Red Cross North Central Ohio: Findlay, OH, April 6, 2023 — The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio responded to a fire on E. Center St. in Fostoria on Wednesday evening, helping a family of five.
The Red Cross provided assistance, such as temporary lodging, food and clothing for the immediate needs of three adults and two children. Red Cross volunteers will continue to help those affected, providing recovery assistance, resources and referrals to community partners.
HOME FIRE SAFETY There are several things people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from fires. They include:
· Installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries at least once a year.
· Developing a fire evacuation plan with all members of the household and practicing it several times a year, at different times of the day.
· Include two ways to get out of every room and consider escape ladders for sleeping areas or homes on the second floor or above. Pick a place outside for everyone to meet and make sure everyone knows where it is.
· Removing any fire hazards from the home.
RED CROSS APPS People can download the all-inclusive Red Cross Emergency app which combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. And there is a special mobile app -Monster Guard - designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game. Users can find the apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
WHAT PEOPLE CAN DO People can visit redcross.org/homefires to find out more about how to protect themselves and their loved homes from fire. People can help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations to Disaster Relief will be used to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. We respond to an average of more than 62,000 other disasters every year, from home fires to wildfires and more.
The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter is a United Way partner.