Will include installing smoke alarms; helping people practice fire escape plans
Media Release from the American Red Cross: Findlay, OH, April 10, 2023– A fire can destroy everything that makes four walls a home in just two minutes — but working smoke alarms can help prevent it from taking your life.
That’s why the American Red Cross is installing free smoke alarms and sharing home fire safety information in at-risk neighborhoods through our national Sound the Alarm event, part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio will be visiting Findlay on Saturday, April 29 to install smoke alarms in homes that need them and teach people about what they can do now to be prepared should a fire break out in their home.
Red Cross volunteers and members of the Findlay Fire Department will be partnering with Marathon Petroleum employees and members of the company’s Veterans employee network visiting homes in the neighborhood north of West Main Cross to Findlay St., east of Durrell St. to Western Ave.
Local volunteers are needed to help. No experience is needed, all supplies will be provided, and volunteers will be trained. Registration for volunteers begins at 9:00am at the Hancock County Red Cross office, 125 Fair St. in Findlay.
Seven times a day someone in this country dies in a fire. The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign aims to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires by as much as 25 percent. The Red Cross and thousands of campaign partners have helped save at least 1,664 lives and installed more than a 2.5 million smoke alarms in homes across the country since the campaign launched in October of 2014.
“Installing smoke alarms cuts the risk of someone dying from a home fire in half, so we’re joining with groups from across our community to install smoke alarms,” said Todd James, Executive Director “We also will be teaching people how to be safe from home fire.”
SIMPLE STEPS TO SAVE LIVES Even as the Red Cross and other groups install smoke alarms in some neighborhoods, they are calling on everyone to take two simple steps that can save lives: create and practice their home fire escape plan and check their smoke alarms.
There are several things families and individuals can do to increase their chances of surviving a fire:
· If someone doesn’t have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Local building codes vary and there may be additional requirements where someone lives.
· If someone does have alarms, test them today. If they don’t work, replace them.
· Make sure that everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.
· Practice that plan. What’s the household’s escape time?
DOWNLOAD RED CROSS APPS People can learn how to help prevent a home fire and what to do if one occurs by downloading the Red Cross Emergency App. The First Aid App has information on what to do for burns, broken bones, and breathing and cardiac emergencies. The apps can be downloaded for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
WHAT PEOPLE CAN DO People can visit redcross.org/homefires to find out more about how to protect themselves and their loved homes from fire. They can become a Red Cross volunteer by visiting redcross.org/volunteer. They can also help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations to Disaster Relief will be used to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. We respond to nearly 60,000 other disasters every year and most of these are home fires.