Red meat, sugar could be linked to colorectal cancer

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - For years, doctors have noticed an alarming rise in colorectal cancer in people under fifty – but they're not quite sure what's causing it. Now, new Cleveland Clinic research uncovers a possible culprit.
The research team studied samples of metabolites, which are substances created when the body breaks down food. Results show people younger than fifty with colorectal cancer had lower levels of citrate, compared to older people with colorectal cancer. Citrate is created when the body converts food into energy. They also found important differences in protein and carbohydrate breakdown, which could suggest that red meat and sugar intake may be related to developing colorectal cancer at a younger age. Doctors say more research is needed, but there's enough evidence to suggest it's a good idea to reduce red meat and sugar in your diet.
"Certainly, limiting red meat consumption for sure. We've known that as a risk factor for colorectal cancer for a long time. And so, I would certainly say our data supports that. Additionally, we know that obesity, for sure, is a big risk factor for developing any cancer, including colorectal cancer. So, we think that the findings we showed with carbohydrate and energy metabolism probably relate to that to some degree as well," said Dr, Suneel Kamath, Cleveland Clinic.
If you are experiencing symptoms of colorectal cancer – like bleeding, a change in bowel habits, or abdominal pain, doctors say it's important to reach out to your medical provider, regardless of age.