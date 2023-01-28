Reds Caravan stops in Lima to meet fans

 LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Cincinnati Reds Caravan made its stop in Lima on Saturday, Jan. 28. 

Reds Caravan stops in Lima to meet fans

Fans had a chance to meet various Reds players, like first round MLB draft pick Cam Collier, Infielder Tyler Callahan, former Third Baseman Chris Sabo, and more members of the Reds organization. 

Reds Caravan stops in Lima to meet fans

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com