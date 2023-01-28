Reds Caravan stops in Lima to meet fans

Rain likely in the morning transitioning to a light wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing drizzle by late afternoon. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80%..
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Cincinnati Reds Caravan made its stop in Lima on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Fans had a chance to meet various Reds players, like first round MLB draft pick Cam Collier, Infielder Tyler Callahan, former Third Baseman Chris Sabo, and more members of the Reds organization.
There was also a meet and greet, Q&A, and autographs given, and fans could get their photo taken with the team mascot, Gapper.
The organization enjoys being able to make connections with fans in person.
"It's just been a blast getting to meet everybody, seeing the excitement in the city, see all the fans that enjoy the organization as much as I do. Seeing the community that the Reds have built in such a long time, being the first organization in baseball, really cool to everybody still excited about the organization and excited about our future," said Tyler Callahan.
"When you're at the stadium, a lot of times you don't get the one on one interaction with people so it's nice to see people, look them in the eye and thank them for being a fan, give them an autograph if they want. It's a good grassroots movement that we really enjoy," said Reds broadcaster, Jim Day.
