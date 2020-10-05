Regal Cinemas to temporarily close starting on Thursday

The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, has announced it will close its locations in the United States and Britain for the foreseeable future.
The move includes their location in Lima, at the old American Mall site. Sixteen other Regal locations in Ohio will also be affected. The company says in all, 543 locations will close across the nation. The shutdown is effective Thursday, October 8th. The company's CEO told Patch Media that prolonged closures and the reluctance of motion picture companies to release new films during the pandemic were behind the decision.
There's no reopening date set at this time, movie theaters in Ohio were allowed to reopen in June.