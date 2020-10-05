Regal Cinemas to temporarily close starting on Thursday

The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, has announced it will close its locations in the United States and Britain for the foreseeable future.

The move includes their location in Lima, at the old American Mall site. Sixteen other Regal locations in Ohio will also be affected. The company says in all, 543 locations will close across the nation. The shutdown is effective Thursday, October 8th. The company's CEO told Patch Media that prolonged closures and the reluctance of motion picture companies to release new films during the pandemic were behind the decision.

There's no reopening date set at this time, movie theaters in Ohio were allowed to reopen in June.

 

Tags

Anchor / Producer

I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.