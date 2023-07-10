ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The deadline to register to vote in the August 8th Special Election is tonight.
You have until 9 p.m. on July 10, 2023, for new registrations or to make updates, such as a new address or name change to current registrations. The Allen County Board of Elections will be open until 9 to assist you or you can go online to voteohio.com to securely register. If you are unsure if you are registered or need to update your registration you can go to check my registration link under the "For Voters" tab on the Board of Elections website. For more information or questions about the registration process, please contact the Allen County Board of Elections at (419) 223-8530.
