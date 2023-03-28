Press Release from the Allen County Board of Elections: Allen County, OH - The Board of Elections would like to remind all eligible voters in Allen County that the registration deadline for the May 2, 2023 Special Election is quickly approaching. Monday, April 3, 2023, is the last day to register to vote for this important election.
The Board of Elections is extending its hours on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. to accommodate those who need to register or update their registration information. The process is simple and quick, and voters can check their current registration information online using the Check My Registration Link on the Board of Elections website. The direct link is https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/allen/vtrlookup.aspx.
Additionally, voters may register or change their address securely online until midnight on Monday, April 3, 2023, at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/. It's essential to ensure that your voter registration information is up-to-date.
The May 2, 2023, Special Election is a significant event for our community, and every vote counts. We encourage all eligible voters to take advantage of this opportunity to register and make their voices heard.
For more information or questions about the registration process, please contact the Allen County Board of Elections at (419) 223-8530.