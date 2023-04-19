Registration for Lima Parks Department Summer Playground Program is on May 6th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The sign-up for the Lima Parks Department Summer Playground Program is fast approaching.
Parents can start registering their kids on May 6th. The playground program will run Monday through Friday from June 5th through July 28th. The program gives children aged 6 to 12 years old a chance to have some fun and meet new friends. Currently, they have programs set up at Robb and Faurot Parks, with the hopes to get Lincoln Park set up before summer. But with limited space available, it is best to act quickly when registration opens.
"They do tend to fill up fast," says Kelsey Pughsley, Lima Park's Recreation Leader. "We have 60 spots at each park, and so once the spots are filled, we do stop registration. We do have a wait list, because sometimes last-minute people decide they are going a different route for the summer. But it's $50 for kids that attend schools within the city limits. $60 dollars for kids that attend schools outside the city limits and that is a one-time fee for the summer."
Again the playground program sign-up is May 6th at the Lima Park Office at 900 South Collett Street from 9 a.m. to noon.