Registration is underway for Ohio's Vax-a-Million

Registration is underway for Ohio's vaccine incentive giveaway.
The Vax A Million sign-up went live Tuesday morning and people have two ways to get entered for a chance to win one million dollars for those who are 18-years-old and older and those under 17 and younger have a chance to win a full-ride scholarship to one of Ohio's state universities.
You can either go online to ohiovaxamillion.com or call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK ODH. The first winners for the million dollars and scholarships will be announced Wednesday, May 26th, and will continue for the next four Wednesdays. You must have at least your first dose of the vaccine to register and your vaccine information will be verified with the Ohio Department of Health. To watch the first drawing tune into Fox Lima on May 26th at 7:29 p.m. to see if your name is announced.