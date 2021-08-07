Relay for Life in Lima brings hope to those fighting the battle

On Saturday, people gathered at the Spartan Stadium in Lima for one of the area's biggest Relay for Life events.
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is a globally known way to raise money and spread awareness about cancer, but it’s so much more than that for those who have been diagnosed, and those who have survived.
Bonnie Shook, a cancer survivor says, “Seeing all these survivors in these purple shirts and to know they are a survivor, regardless of how long they’ve been diagnosed is I think hope for people that have just been diagnosed with cancer to know that there’s hope ahead, and dreams do not end.”
Out of all the survivors I spoke to at the relay, they all spoke of hope and positivity regarding their situation with cancer.
Lois Gerding, another survivor says, “The ironic thing about this is that I am also a nurse that specializes with breast cancer patients, and that is what I ended up getting. People always wonder why things happen to them, I think probably God blessed me so that I could help my other patients through this a little bit better.”
The Relay for Life in Lima brought people together from all around the area to celebrate life and spread hope. After being awarded medals for their triumph over beating cancer, people lined up at the end of the track to walk a survivor's lap in unison. Those watching on the sidelines cheered and clapped as the survivors walked by.
“To be a cancer survivor and to feel the community support is just unbelievable," says Gerding. "I have so many patients that will come to me and say without their family, without their community, they would have had such a hard struggle.”
If you missed out on your opportunity to help support the Lima Relay For Life, you can find other local relays at acsevents.org