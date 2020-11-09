LIMA, Ohio - The entire area shattered daily record highs on Sunday with temperatures approaching 80°! That is nearly 30° warmer than normal! The record warmth should continue through Tuesday before a big change arrives.
Another fantastic day is expected for our Monday. Expect a good deal of sunshine with highs between 75-80°! The record high today is 73° which will be easily broken. The all-time record for November is 80°, and we will get close.
Tuesday will bring breezy winds and a bit more cloud-cover. The day itself should remain dry with highs in the middle 70s.
Shower chances arrive after dark tomorrow, and continue through pre-dawn Wednesday as a cold front passes. It will be windy with gusts 30-40mph Tuesday night and isolated thunderstorms may be embedded in the showers.
Much cooler air Wednesday onward, but we have lots of sunshine for the second half of the week! Highs will be in the 50s, with frosty 30s Thursday and Friday mornings. Our next front is looking to arrive during the weekend with a returning chance of showers. While the extended forecast is cooler, it still remains at or slightly above normal.