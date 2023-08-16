Remember to stop for buses as school starts back up in our area

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Those big yellow buses now will be seen across the area, taking kids to school. However, it also means that there are chances that drivers will ignore the stop signs and red lights, and drive past buses, putting many at risk.
Multiple agencies are getting the word out to residents -- if you see a bus with a stop sign and lights blaring -- you need to stop.
"I actually just witnessed it this morning that someone just drove right past," said Cindy Nelson, Lima AAA store manager. "It is so important to stop when you see those school buses slowing down. When that stop sign comes out on the side of the bus, you need to stop."
And school buses take to the roads in the morning as well as the afternoon, it's important to remember, that students could dart out into your path anytime. Which is why these buses have stop signs and lights to alert drivers to stop as they drop off students.
"The main thing we want is that we don't want any child or anyone to get hurt," said Lima Police Major Ron Holman. "So as the school season starts around here, make sure you are paying attention to see all the stop signs are out on school buses. Talk to your kids, especially young drivers, and emphasize how important that is while they are driving."
And school buses will also come equipped with special cameras designed to catch those who would drive recklessly around these buses, putting not only themselves but others in danger.
"So if you do drive around those red lights on that bus, it will take a photo of your license plate for us, and we will turn that over to the Lima Police Department," said Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools Superintendent. "We really just want to ask people to give yourself extra time, and please be considerate of the buses."
The school season may be long -- but it doesn't take long to stop for a bus -- and ensure that the kids in your area -- get to and from school safely.
"Really pay attention when you are turning the corner, when it is dark out, understand that pedestrians do have the right of way, and just be really respectful of that," said Ackerman. "Everybody's children are all our children, and we just want to make sure they get to where they are going safely."