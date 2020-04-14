The Allen County Board of Elections reminds people to send in their absentee ballot applications now if they want to make the April 27th deadline.
Applications for an absentee ballot must be postmarked by April 27th or received by your county's board of elections by the 28th.
Those with Allen County's board say that it can take around two to five days for your application to reach them in the mail, so sending it sooner rather than later is best. They also recommend double-checking your application to be sure that you haven't missed any important information.
"Please put your party on it - it’s a primary election," said Allen County BOE director Kathy Meyer. "Ohio has closed primaries, so you need to choose democrat, republican, or libertarian. There are very few issues on the ballot so unless you're in the Delphos school district or the Elida school district, you won’t have issues to vote on."
A dropbox has also been set up outside the building where you can drop off your application.