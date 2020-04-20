You still have one week to get your absentee ballot applications in, to receive a ballot for the primary election.
Applications must be postmarked by the 27th or received by your board of elections by the 28th. Kathy Meyer with the Allen County Board of Elections says that there are a few ways that you can fill out an application, including logging onto their website and downloading the application form or by giving them a call.
"They can still get thee application, they can stop up here and pick it up, they can fill it out and leave it with us, we'll mail the ballot to them, the dropbox is out here, they can drop their application and they can drop their ballots in there," said Meyer, director of the Allen County BOE. "The biggest thing is to get your application in here, so we can get your ballot in the mail as soon as possible."
Meyer also reminds voters to be sure that their applications are filled out completely before turning them in.